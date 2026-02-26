Fs Live webinar: Ss 28 Must-have colors
Fs Live Webinar: Ss 28 Must-Have Colors March 5 · 10am Est / 4pm Cet
What if a single shade could shift perception? Join our global color experts for a live webinar where we’ll decode three of our five Ss 28 Color Shifts—spotlighting the hues set to define the season.
We’ll explore how color is evolving alongside today’s cultural currents, uncover the intelligence behind each shift, and share practical ways to activate these dynamic tones across markets, materials, and consumer groups.
SPEAKERS
Joanne Thomas · Director of Color, Future Snoops
Hallie Spradlin · Director of Visionary, Future Snoops
Future Snoops