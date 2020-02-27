Hooks Creative: Elegance and perfection combined in the Crafted Collection

The beauty of a Muse captured in the flowing shapes of the wood. The soft lines invite a modest touch. Today, Hooks Creative presents the Crafted Collection with a campaign clip on YouTube. Hooks Creative has elevated craftsmanship to art with its Crafted Collection. The company has woven the finesse of handcrafting into the creation of a clothes hanger with a high-quality finish. The clothes hanger from the Crafted Collection is made of the most beautiful wood types and precision-finished down to the smallest detail. The Crafted Collection sets a new standard when it comes to product presentation. Elegance and luxury represented in an exclusive clothes hanger.

Dutch Design

The Crafted Collection is fully handmade with specially selected high-quality wood types. The collection is available in sustainable walnut, teak, beech, or oak wood. The various unique shapes of the hangers have been designed by Hooks Creative's in-house design team. With this, Hooks Creative again sets itself apart in the field of Dutch Design. They were asked to design new and unique designs in line with the client's branding.

The introduction of the Crafted Collection means that Hooks is once again exploring new directions. This step reflects the successful Haarlem business's desire to expand. Articles from the Crafted Collection can be ordered on request via Hooks Creative's sales representatives.

Hooks Creative

Hooks Creative Retail Supplies creates premium hangers, bags and point-of-sale collections that complete your brand’s retail experience. Our team of industry specialists acts as an extension of your team, translating creative visions and needs into quality, customized products.

Hooks Creative is a joint venture between Hans Boodt mannequins and Soopl fashion trolleys.

We’re here to build long-term relationships by providing a complete service to clients that range from leading global brands to independent stores. From sketches, renderings and sampling to quality control, global logistics, and timely delivery - Hooks takes care of the full process.