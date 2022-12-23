Join Fashion Snoops' and Informa's AW 23/24 Women's Trends Webinar
INGEZONDEN MEDEDELING
Door Sponsor
23 dec. 2022
In partnership with Informa Markets, Fashion Snoops is inviting you to attend a two-part series that explores the upcoming trends and key product shifts for Autumn/Winter 23/24 in women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear.
Key takeaways:
- Key product shifts
- Seasonal color shifts
- Four overarching design aesthetics
- Cultural connections leading design
Date and time: Thursday February 2nd, 10am PST | 1pm ET | 7pm CET