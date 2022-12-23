Join Fashion Snoops' and Informa's AW 23/24 Women's Trends Webinar

  • Home
INGEZONDEN MEDEDELING
Door Sponsor

23 dec. 2022

Mode

Image: Fashion Snoops

In partnership with Informa Markets, Fashion Snoops is inviting you to attend a two-part series that explores the upcoming trends and key product shifts for Autumn/Winter 23/24 in women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear.

Key takeaways:

  • Key product shifts
  • Seasonal color shifts
  • Four overarching design aesthetics
  • Cultural connections leading design

Date and time: Thursday February 2nd, 10am PST | 1pm ET | 7pm CET

Register Here

FASHION SNOOPS
FW23