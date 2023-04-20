Join Fashion Snoops' Webinar SS25 Color Preview

Join our global color experts for a live webinar that will explore three of our five Color Shifts and must-have hues for the season.

Analyzing how color is evolving in relation to the cultural climate, we will share the intelligence behind each shift and provide actionable insights into how best to activate these dynamic hues across different markets, materials, and consumer groups.

Speakers

Joanne Thomas - Director, Color Advisory

Hallie Spradlin - Director, Visionary



When: Thursday 27 April 2023; 11-12pm ET (4-5pm BST)

Register via this link here.