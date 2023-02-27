Join Fashion Snoops' Webinar The Future of Materials on March 1st

Join Fashion Snoops' Webinar The Future of Materials

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1ST, 10AM ET | 3PM GMT

In this webinar, we’ll explore the leading innovations and industry shifts that will influence the product development of materials and surfaces for the next 3-5 years. From the influx of Bio-Engineered Resources to the Conscious Renewal of existing elements, discover the whys behind each shift, and how you can incorporate these forthcoming innovations and processes into your business.

