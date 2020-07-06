Knitwear Lab introduces industrial knitwear course

This summer Knitwear Lab offers a crash course on Industrial Knitwear Design. The 10-day program introduces you to the M1plus® pattern software and teaches you how to work with the latest STOLL Flat Bed Knitting Machines. The curriculum caters especially to students and professionals who are interested in gaining extensive knowledge on designing, programming and manufacturing knitwear. Our practice oriented approach allows you to develop your first knitted swatches. Special focus will be placed on (sustainable) fibers and yarns. Moreover you’ll get familiar with Adobe for knitters and you’ll learn how to develop a Tech Pack in order to communicate in-depth with your programmer or designer.

Knitwear Lab is the leading knowledge centre for industrial knitwear in the Netherlands. We run extensive research projects on the most innovative technical applications of knitwear for both the fashion and textile industry. We are located in Almere, in the proximity of Amsterdam. Here we have three STOLL Flat Bed Knitting machines at our disposal, among which the 1 STOLL-Multi Gauge 7.2 ADF BW16. This technical tour de force is capable of knitting the most innovative stitches and patterns.