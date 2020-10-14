Leading Amsterdam-based rainwear label BYBROWN releases their new campaign video

Showcasing the premium, non-conformist design of coats Wave and Spirit this FW20.

In this campaign video, you enter the world of BYBROWN - at once sensuous and protective, thus empowering women to ride through anything the weather might throw at them. No downpour is too great. Perfectly tailored to make women feel protected and unrestricted whenever worn.

The film features Rinse, a beautiful friesian stallion, a metaphor for the sensuousness of women and showcasing the impressive versatility of Melanie Brown’s tailored designs. Horses have always been an important part of designer Brown’s life as to her, they represent a freedom and a strength paired with gentleness and sensitivity. This duality is also apparent in BYBROWN’s design ethos where the coats have strong constructed forms paired with surprising details. Compelling, sensuous and strong. These coats are made from 54% recycled polyester and coffee ground waste, and the brand is well on its way towards full circularity, being shortlisted for the recent award - the European Social Innovation Competition 2020.

The creative team bringing this world to life (consisted of Amsterdam based art director Sofie Spindler, London based photographer Pawel Pysz, Amsterdam based videographer Tom Enzler, Hamburg based editors CRPTC. CHILD and Paris based stylist Imruh Asha) was able to get inside the head of the BYBROWN woman, bringing out her aspirations, strength and vulnerabilities in a world where she is in her element.