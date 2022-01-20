Primark SS22 Denim Collection

Primark’s latest SS22 denim collection comprises of the perfect capsule of foundational denim pieces. Versatile, classic, and great value, incorporating denim pieces into your go-to wardrobe has never been easier. A sartorial stalwart, denim is the core staple fabric we can't live without that is always in fashion.

In recent seasons it’s been reimagined, not only with trending cut-out detailing and prints but designed in totally different styles too. This season is no different, yet the collection hosts a variety of core shapes as always, from staple skinny to flared, mom fit to the on trend ripped wide legs. Our jeans are also available in a variety of classic denim colours and washes offering denim solutions and stylish designs for everybody that will live on in shoppers’ wardrobes.

As well as our jeans, our SS22 denim collection includes classic denim jackets, miniskirts, denim pinafore dresses and shirts. With prices starting as low as €8, shoppers can get their hands on affordable, sustainable denim in selected stores.

About Primark:

Primark is an international retailer that offers customers the latest fashion, beauty and homeware at great value prices. Founded in Ireland in 1969 under the Penneys brand, Primark today has 400 stores across 14 countries in Europe and North America and employs more than 70,000 people. Primark is working to make more sustainable fashion affordable for everyone and is focused on giving clothing a longer life, protecting life on the planet and improving the lives of people who make Primark products. As part of this it has unveiled a series of commitments it is working to achieve by 2030. These include making all its clothes from recycled or more sustainably sourced materials, ensuring clothing is recyclable by design, halving carbon emissions across the value chain, removing single-use plastic and pursuing a living wage for workers in the supply chain.