The Future Starts Now: A New Era of Trend Forecasting

Big news: Fashion Snoops is now Future Snoops. This isn't just a name change—it's a statement.

For years, trend forecasting followed a linear path: one trend to tap into, one neat prediction to rely on, one clear future ahead. But that's not how culture moves. The future isn't singular-it's layered, dynamic, and shaped by those bold enough to navigate from their own perspective. We needed a name that reflected this broader landing pad of possibility.

Why Future Snoops?

Fashion Snoops was built for an industry; Future Snoops is built for a mindset-one that values curiosity, intuition, and pattern recognition across every creative field.

We dropped "Fashion" - Because we've been shaping futures across industries for over a decade.

We kept "Snoops" - Because seeing beyond the obvious is a superpower.

The "F" in FS now stands for "Future" - Because that's what we're here to unlock.

We're still FS, but we're embracing a bigger, bolder future. Welcome to the next era of forecasting-where you create the future.

