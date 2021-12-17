Commitment to diversity: Pinar Doğan-Çevik shares her experiences at Capri Holdings

Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo and Versace are iconic brands belonging to Capri Holdings, a global fashion luxury group, covering the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories

The goal of Capri Holdings is to continue expanding the global reach of the three brands while ensuring they maintain their independence and exclusive DNA.

Capri’s commitment to diversity extends beyond representation. It looks to build an inclusive space where all employees have the opportunity to realise their full potential and can excel while contributing to the company’s success in a meaningful way.

Differences in ideas and experiences allow the company to thrive. It is attracting, advancing, and advocating for a workforce that reflects the diversity of the world around it. The responsibility to promote equality is not just upon those who work with the company, but to the industry, the customers it serves and its surrounding communities.

Capri Holdings’ customer officer Pinar Doğan-Çevik, who is based in its distribution centre in Venlo, shared her insights on her job and how she feels about Capri’s culture.

The Capri supply chain in EMEA includes customer service, logistics and an extensive warehouse team of more than 60 people in the operations and engineering department.

Pinar is part of a diverse and dedicated team of eight people that report to the senior manager of customs within the logistic department.

How long have you been with Capri? And what is your profession within the company?

I recently joined Capri as the customs officer in Venlo in January 2021. I am responsible for supporting the customs team on an operational level, to complete customs activities for export, import and transit and ensure that the processes are continuously improved.

What do you like the most about your job?

The best part about my job as a customs officer within Capri is that I can specialise myself in the complete supply chain process of one specific product that is entirely our own. I feel a real connection to the high fashion brand.

Besides that, I love to share my knowledge as I have been doing this work for so many years. Within Capri, I get the opportunity to support new members of our team with their growth and development alongside our products.

How would you describe the company culture?

The company culture within Capri is something special and is visible on a daily basis. Its ‘flat’ organisation means everybody is very helpful towards each other.

A lot of attention is paid to diversity and inclusion, which allows people from different backgrounds to feel valued and appreciated in the workplace. I feel like I am a part of this diverse team and I contribute to this culture with my Turkish background. Capri constantly supports employees to maintain a healthy work-life balance and personal development. It offers the use of weekly wellbeing programmes, Moments that Matter initiatives, learning and development opportunities and a lot of flexibility for employees.

What are your main achievements?

My main achievement is that I have developed myself as a person within the team. Getting the chance to do that helped me learn a lot. Specialising in this job with this team, I feel very much at home. It makes me feel good about myself and results in personal growth.

I am very happy with it, and my next goal is to support others in the team in doing the same.

How would you describe a typical workday with your colleagues?

Most days I get into the office early to make sure everything is ready to start the day. Generally, I try to start my morning with a cup of coffee and a chat with my colleagues, responding to my email and organising the mailbox. That gives me peace of mind and helps to start my day on a relaxed note.

I then go over the schedule with my colleagues and together we assess the progress of various tasks. I like to meet first thing in the morning to discuss our priorities that must be completed that day.

Together with the team, we take care of and supervise the entire administrative process of the import and export of the customs goods. We advise each other on how the processes should be done effectively and ensure that the law is properly implemented. Even though these are serious tasks we take the time to have some fun in-between.

Furthermore, I am often busy supporting colleagues with their questions or helping someone on my team with daily duties on an operational level.

Finally, before I leave the office, I double-check with my colleagues to make sure we completed all tasks and didn’t forget anything. For myself, I create a list of priorities for the next day.

“Bye colleagues, see you tomorrow, we did it again!”