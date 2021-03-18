Fashionunited
 
Discover EMiLUX: An interactive talk with our Alumni & Current Participants
Discover the Executive Master in Luxury and Design Innovation (EMiLUX) designed to start or accelerate your career in the Luxury industry. Get the opportunity to meet and interact with the EMiLUX Alumni, current participants & Recruiter. Book a spot now !

What to expect ?

  • Explore the program, its unique pedagogical approach and its international mindset
  • Meet the EMiLUX Alumni and current participants
  • Interact with the Recruiter, Alumni & Current student: Q&A session

When ?

Date: 07 April 2021
Time: 12 PM onwards, Paris time (GMT+1)

Click here to register.
masterclass ESSEC Business School EMiLUX
 

