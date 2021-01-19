Masterclass : The phygital dilemma of the luxury business

Experience a Masterclass on the 'Phygital dilemma of luxury businesses (Part 1)' with Professor Ashok Som, Academic Director of Executive Master in Luxury and Design Innovation (EMiLUX) .

Along with Professor Ashok SOM, hear some EMiLUX Alumni share their perspective and experience on the phygital dilemma shared by luxury business and their journey post EMiLUX.

Join us on Part 1:

Date: 27 January 2021

Time: 12 PM onwards, Paris time (GMT+1)

Click here to register.

Join us on Part 2:

Date: 25 February 2021

Time: 3PM onwards, Paris time (GMT+1)